Meet Sara Kapfer, wife of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Sara and Cuba met in high school and fell in love. The two have known each other since 1986. The couple lived together for seven years before tying the knot on March 13th 1994. They have three children: sons Spencer Gooding (born in 1994) and Mason Gooding (born in 1996), and daughter Piper Gooding (born in 2005). Sara Kapfer is an elementary school teacher.

