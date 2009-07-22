Meet Sara Kapfer, wife of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Sara and Cuba met in high school and fell in love. The two have known each other since 1986. The couple lived together for seven years before tying the knot on March 13th 1994. They have three children: sons Spencer Gooding (born in 1994) and Mason Gooding (born in 1996), and daughter Piper Gooding (born in 2005). Sara Kapfer is an elementary school teacher.
3 thoughts on “Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Wife Sara Kapfer”
Good News…I like the variety.
I love that he married his childhood sweetheart who is attractive, but not porn star looks. just looks nice and down to earth family.
I love and adore cuba gooding jr and his family….hands up for keepin a family in a their world of fame and fortune..God bless you more!!!!