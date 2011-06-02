Meet Giovanni Fortes, fiancee of NBA star Rashard Lewis. Rashard and Giovanni have been together for about 8 years. The pair recently announced they will be getting married this month. Lewis recently flew Fortes and 25 of her bridemaids out to Vegas for her bachelorette party.





The couple has two children together, son Rashard Jr. and daughter Gianna.

To see more of the couple’s engagement pictures, click here. Congrats to Giovanni and Rashard!

Rashard Lewis currently plays for the NBA’s Washington Wizards. Despite being recruited by Division 1 colleges, Lewis bypassed college and opted for the 1998 NBA Draft, wherein he was selected by the Seattle Super Sonics with the third pick of the second round (32nd overall).

After playing his first nine seasons for the Seattle Super Sonics, Lewis joined the Orlando Magic, having agreed to a six-year sign-and-trade deal worth $118 million on July 11, 2007.

On December 18, 2010, Lewis was traded to the Washington Wizards for Gilbert Arenas.



1st-3rd Photo Credit: Michaelsegalweddings.com

4th Photo Credit: NBA.com