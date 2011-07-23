Check out the sneak peek trailer of season 2 of NBA star Carmelo Anthony and wife Lala Vazquez-Anthony’s reality show, “Lala’s Full Court Life.”



VH1 reports:

“After seven years of dating, three years of being engaged, and 3 ½ years of raising their son together, NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony and TV personality La La Vazquez finally tied the knot on the recent VH1 hit La La’s Full Court Wedding. The lovable couple is back again for ten all new half-hour episodes to follow what life is really like for a newlywed celebrity couple trying to have it all. La La is always on the go — whether she’s working in Hollywood, caring for her family, or dealing with the successes and struggles of being married to an NBA superstar…who is about to be traded.”

