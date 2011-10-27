

NBA star Steve Nash and his girlfriend Brittany Richardson was spotted in attendance at GQ’s Gentlemen’s Ball held at The Edison Ballroom last night in New York City.

New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony was also at the event and snapped a few photos with the couple.



Who is Brittany Richardson?

She is the 22-year-old woman that Nash has been seen out with on many occasions since he broke up with his wife Alejandra Amarilla back in November 2010.

Richardson appears to be quite cultured when it comes to her ethnicity. On her twitter page, Richardson tweeted a picture of a slave who had been lashed by the whip and wrote: “This is why I strive everyday. You may think I’m lying, but I know where I come from.” See more photos of Nash and Richardson together here.

See the video below:



Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America