Meet Michel Sproles, wife of NFL star Darren Sproles. Sproles married his longtime girlfriend the former Michel Hunt on June 12, 2010. The have a one daughter together.



Michel and Darren have a passion for youth and athletics, and have created the Sproles Empowered Youth, a non-profit organization to benefit under served youth. SEY’s mission is to empower teen boys and girls with essential life-skills that will encourage them to become responsible and successful adults.

Michel Sproles, a former track star, was raised in Los Angeles, California. Michel received a full ride scholarship for Track and Field to the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) where she majored in Communications (Journalism). After graduation in 2005, she went on to teach 7th grade History at an at-risk school in Nevada.

Darren Sproles currently plays running back the New Orleans Saints. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers 130th overall in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

On July 29, 2011, Sproles signed a four year contract worth $14 million with the Saints. The contract included $6 million in guaranteed money.

Photo Credit: Sprolesempoweredyouth.org

4th Photo Credit: Derick E. Hingle/US PRESSWIRE