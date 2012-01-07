Meet Michel Sproles, wife of NFL star Darren Sproles. Sproles married his longtime girlfriend the former Michel Hunt on June 12, 2010. The have a one daughter together.
Michel and Darren have a passion for youth and athletics, and have created the Sproles Empowered Youth, a non-profit organization to benefit under served youth. SEY’s mission is to empower teen boys and girls with essential life-skills that will encourage them to become responsible and successful adults.
Michel Sproles, a former track star, was raised in Los Angeles, California. Michel received a full ride scholarship for Track and Field to the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) where she majored in Communications (Journalism). After graduation in 2005, she went on to teach 7th grade History at an at-risk school in Nevada.
Darren Sproles currently plays running back the New Orleans Saints. He was drafted by the San Diego Chargers 130th overall in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
On July 29, 2011, Sproles signed a four year contract worth $14 million with the Saints. The contract included $6 million in guaranteed money.
3 thoughts on “Darren Sproles’ Wife Michel Hunt-Sproles”
It’s definitely how rumors get started… I work there and I saw Darren Sproles and his team mates several times during their stay. Not once were any of them accompanied by a female… perhaps it was a fan or groupie trying to get in… so since you don’t know the story, why would you want to create conflict with his wife! You must be a miserable person!
Darren’s wife went to college in Las Vegas…. he would have to be a damn fool to take such a chance and for some reason… I just don’t think he’s that stupid… Mad Love Darren Sproles!!!!!
I was a host at Aria that night and know this is how bad rumors get started. You have Darren mixed up with Lance. Before you get into their private lives, get your facts straight. They were all gentlemen.
Dang, someone is gonna be pissed when they find out Darren is out with another woman at Aria this weekend. Looks like the whole NOLA team is here! That Latina looking really hot and keeping close to Darren. Better check that AMEX card after this trip!!!