Theballerlife.com has some more sad news to report…just days following the Whitney Houston tragedy.

We just learned that NFL baller Tommie Harris’ wife, Ashley Harris, 29, died on Sunday (last night) in an Oklahoma hospital after suffering a stroke or brain aneurysm just two days earlier.



Harris’ wife gave birth to the couple’s second child four months ago. The couple married in January.

Tommie Harris played seven seasons with the Bears prior to 2011. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2004 draft out of the University of Oklahoma. After playing seven season with the Chicago Bears, Harris was released after the 2010 season. Harris had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2011 preseason before signing with the Chargers. He played in 13 games with the Colts.

Our hearts and prayers go out to Tommie Harris and his family doing this trying time.

1st Photo Credit: Profootballzone.com