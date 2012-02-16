At Tyler Perry’s “Good Deeds” movie premiere on Tuesday, actress Gabrielle Union briefly chatted with Theinsider.com about Chaka Khan publicly calling out Clive Davis for deciding to carrying on with his annual pre-Grammy party in light of Whitney Houston’s death.
Union defended Clive’s decision by saying:
“I think if you weren’t there, I could understand [being upset],” Gabrielle told Kevin Frazier. “We made a judgment call after [Diddy] and Clive talked to the family and they said, ‘Please go,’ basically to provide a more balanced view of Whitney’s life.”
Photo/Video Credit: Theinsider.com
One thought on “Gabrielle Union Defends Clive Davis’ Decision To Move Forward With His Pre-Grammy Party Despite The Passing Of Whitney Houston.”
Another one of Hollywood’ s kiss ass if she thinks that it was ok for Hollywood to go head with there party while WH lifeless body was up stairs just to show of there over price outfits. Please she more of a air head then I thought. I can’t believe that they don’t understand it was wrong to have that party. So they all could get together and sob over WH when they should have been helping her before she pass. I’m talking family,friends I knew her daughter mom tried to help WH , but what aboutthe rest of the family who was there. Clive Davis you should be ashamed and any one else that gone to that party because it wasn’t about WH at that point