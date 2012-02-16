At Tyler Perry’s “Good Deeds” movie premiere on Tuesday, actress Gabrielle Union briefly chatted with Theinsider.com about Chaka Khan publicly calling out Clive Davis for deciding to carrying on with his annual pre-Grammy party in light of Whitney Houston’s death.

Union defended Clive’s decision by saying:

“I think if you weren’t there, I could understand [being upset],” Gabrielle told Kevin Frazier. “We made a judgment call after [Diddy] and Clive talked to the family and they said, ‘Please go,’ basically to provide a more balanced view of Whitney’s life.”

Watch the interview below:





Photo/Video Credit: Theinsider.com