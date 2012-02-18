The funeral program for Whitney Houston’s memorial service tomorrow (Saturday) has been released.
View the program below:
Houston’s funeral is expected to be made available for television and web streaming on Saturday, February 18th, 2012. The service will take place at the New Hope Baptist Church, a Newark, New Jersey church where she grew up.
Rest in peace Whitney! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Houston family and friends.
One thought on “Whitney Houston’s Funeral Program Released!”
The pictures of Whitney are absolutely beautiful!