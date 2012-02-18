Whitney Houston’s Funeral Program Released!

The funeral program for Whitney Houston’s memorial service tomorrow (Saturday) has been released.

View the program below:

Houston’s funeral is expected to be made available for television and web streaming on Saturday, February 18th, 2012. The service will take place at  the New Hope Baptist Church, a Newark, New Jersey church where she grew up.

Rest in peace Whitney! Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Houston family and friends.

Check Out These Related Post

[shareaholic app="recommendations" id="26072163"]

Leave A Comment

One thought on “Whitney Houston’s Funeral Program Released!

Leave a Comment

cript>ggv2id='c0c2e18e';