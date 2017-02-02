Singer Tank Pops The Big Question To Longtime Girlfriend Zena Foster… And She Said “Yes!” (Details)





R&B singer and actor Tank, real name Durrell Babbs, revealed that he recently popped the big question to his longtime girlfriend, Zena Foster.

Tank took his social media account and announced that he got engaged to Zena just over a week ago on January 16th, 2017.

On his social media outlets, Tank posted some photos with the caption: “While they were focused on our past we started building our future on 1/16/17. Isn’t it amazing what you go through to get to this?”

Tank is the father of five children: Jordan, Ryen, Zoey, Durrell Jr., and Zion. Tank and Zena share two children together, Zion and Zoey.



Congrats to Tank and Zena!