Preview: Trey Songz Is Looking For Love In His New VH1 Dating Series “Tremaine The Playboy!” (Video)





Check out this new preview trailer OF R&B singer Trey Songz’s new VH1 dating reality show called “Tremaine The Playboy.”

“Tremaine the Playboy” is hosted by former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michele and Steelo Brim, which features Trey as Tremaine, the latest eligible bachelor on a conquest to find his perfect match. The international entertainer and well-known heartthrob has given fans timeless music ranging from love to heartache, party anthems to bedroom classics, and now he is looking to settle down.



FLIP THE PAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE PREVIEW TRAILER….