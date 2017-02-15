Derek Jeter’s Wife Hannah Speaks On Her Pregnancy, Weird Food Cravings, Baby Names And More. (Video)

Rachel Lindsay Speaks On Being ABC’s First African-American ‘Bachelorette’ In The Show’s Franchise History! (Video)
After making a special announcement two days ago that Derek Jeter is going to be a first time dad, the pro baseball legend’s wife, Hannah Jeter, chatted with “Extra’s” AJ Calloway about her pregnancy, having weird food cravings, baby names and much more.

Watch the video below….

Jeter, 42, and Hannah, 26 became engaged in 2015. A year later in July 2016, the couple got married .On February 13, 2017, the Sports Illustrated supermodel Hannah Jeter announced that she and Yankee legend husband Derek were expecting their first child….a little girl.

