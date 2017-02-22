Congratulations: Nick Cannon And Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Baby Boy!





The BallerLife.com would like to congratulate Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell on the birth of their new son.

The actor and former “America’s Got Talent” host posted the good news to his Instagram page that his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, had given birth on Tuesday to a baby boy named Golden “Sagon” Cannon.

It’s the third child for Cannon, 36, who has 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, pop diva Mariah Carey. It’s the first child for the Miss Universe Guam/Miss AZ USA 2010…. Brittany Bell.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW FOR MORE DETAILS…



Photo Source/Credit: Brittany Bell