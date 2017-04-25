LOL: Deshaun Watson Goes ‘Not So Undercover’ Interviewing Unsuspecting Fans About Himself! (Video)





Just days before the 2017 NFL draft this Thursday, top NFL Draft quarterback prospect Deshaun Watson hit the streets of Philadelphia and interview unsuspecting football fans about a variety of top prospects, including himself As a not-so-undercover interviewer for DraftKings TV, Watson gets fans’ thoughts on other QB prospects like Mitch Trubisky, DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, and of course, the former Clemson star Deshaun Watson — whom he seems to know an awful lot about….