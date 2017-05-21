Holy Smokes: Beyonce And Jay Z Are Officially A Billion Dollar Couple! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that Beyoncé and Jay Z are now officially a billion-dollar couple.

Forbes.com reports:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Beyoncé, 35, has amassed a personal fortune of $350 million. The total for Jay Z, 47, has soared to $810 million per last week’s ranking of hip-hop’s richest acts (he trails No. 1 Diddy by just $10 million). That brings the couple to a combined net worth of $1.16 billion and counting.

So how, exactly, did they pull it off? Ask Beyoncé, and the answer is straightforward: “I’m never satisfied,” she once told FORBES. “I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.”

Beyoncé and husband Jay Z are set to welcome twins this summer, joining their daughter Blue Ivy, 5. Buying new baby equipment shouldn’t be much of a problem.

Watch the video below for more details…