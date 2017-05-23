Alex Rodriguez Speaks On His Current Investments And Working On Building His Business Portfolio After His Baseball Career! (Video)





Retired MLB star Alex Rodriguez visited the studio of CNBC recently and talked about his investment company called the A-Rod Corp., his friendship with Starwood Capital CEO Barry Sternlicht, his first investments in real estate and how he’s working on building his business portfolio after his baseball career.

According to a recent report by Forbes, Alex Rodriguez has made an estimated $480 million in earnings from his professional baseball salary, bonuses, incentives and endorsements by 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below….