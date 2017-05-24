T.I. Speaks On Why He Decided To Bring His Hit Reality TV Show ‘The Family Hustle’ To An End This Season! (Video)
Watch: ‘The Life’ With Chad ‘Ocho Cinco’ Johnson (Video)



Check out this episode of Barstool Sports’ “The Life” series as host Sophie Julia visits former NFL star Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson at his home in Miami, Florida.

In this episode, Chad gives Sophie a tour of his home and gets real candid about his life growing up in Libert City, what he looks for in a woman, being frugal with his money, why he chooses to wear fake jewelry, why he has a thing for R&B singer Rihanna’s feet and much more.

