LeBron James Speaks On How Spending Time With His Family Keeps Him Grounded Between Playoff Games! (Video)



In a recent segment on “Uniterrupted,” Lebron James opened up about how spending time with his family keeps him grounded to perform to the best of his ability throughout the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

After beating the Boston Celtics last night and advancing to the 2017 NBA Finals, LeBron James has a few days to spend with his family before gearing up to play the Golden State Warriors. This will be Lebron’s 7th straight appearance to the NBA Finals…with already winning three titles.

Watch the video below…

