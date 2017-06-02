Watch: Man Surprises His Longtime Girlfriend With A Surprise Engagement And Wedding On Same Day! (Video)





Check out this heartfelt – surpise marriage proposal video about a Washington, D.C. woman who got the surprise of a lifetime when her longtime boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed to her in front of their friends and family….and then threw their wedding on the same day.

Sherrell and Alfred Duncan were together for nine years before she excitedly said “YES” before their wedding.

Watch the surprise proposal and wedding below….

WATCH THE FULL UNEDITED VIDEO BELOW….