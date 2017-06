After temporarily renting their Kalorama house in Washington, D.C., former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama decided to go ahead

purchase the eight-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath home for $8.1 million that was formerly owned by Bill Clinton’s press secretary, Joe Lockhart.

Peep the video below for more details…

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below for more inside peek…