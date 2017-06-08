Derek Fisher Breaks His Silence After DUI Crash! ‘Glad No One Was Hurt!’ (Video)





Retired NBA star and coach Derek Fisher broke his silence about being charged with DUI after the SUV he was driving crashed and flipped on the 101 Freeway in California.

The ex-NBA star was leaving Leo & Lily restaurant in L.A. with his girlfriend, Gloria Govan — more than 24 hours after the SUV he was driving crashed and flipped on the 101 Freeway around 3 AM.

Fisher — who was arrested for DUI — was walking without a limp or a scratch (same with Gloria) and said he was grateful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

Fisher says he’s grateful no one was seriously injured and is adamant the situation will NEVER happen again.