LaVar Ball Talks Son Lonzo Almost Getting Arrested, Lakers Selecting Lonzo In Upcoming NBA Draft, And His Wife Tina’s Medical Condition! (Video)

LaVar Ball and Lonzo Ball sat down with ESPN Basketball Insider Jeff Goodman and talked about the Los Angeles Lakers selecting Lonzo as the #2 draft pick this month, Lonzo almost getting arrested, his wife’s medical condition, and breaking bread with Magic Johnson.

In case you did not know, Lavar’s wife, Tina, has been trying to regain her speech after she suffered a stroke in February that hospitalized her for about three months and damaged her verbal abilities to talk.

In an ESPN The Magazine feature published on Monday, Lonzo opened up about his wife Tina and said, “She can’t really talk right now. But she definitely knows what we’re saying, and she smiles all the time. So that’s a good thing.”

