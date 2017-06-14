Kyrie Irving Secretly Remodels His Father Drederick’s First Home In West Orange, New Jersey! (Video)





Check out this video of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving as he secretly remodels his father Drederick’s home in West Orange, New jersey, where Kyrie and his sister Asia grew up.

Kyrie, with the help of his sister Asia, worked with a New Jersey-based designer from the Houzz community to renovate and redecorate his father Drederick’s home, using Houzz at every step of the process. The end result is a more open, functional and beautifully updated space.

Watch the video below…