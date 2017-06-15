Kevin Hart Speaks On Bill Maher Saying The N-Word, The Time When He Almost Became A Stripper, Riding Private Jets With Jay Z & More! (Video)
Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that Sean “Diddy” Combs has topped Forbes’ annual list of the highest-paid celebrities in 2017.

Diddy beat out Beyoncé for the No. 1 spot, with $130 million in earnings over the past 12 months.

Business Insider reports:

There are three reasons behind the rapper and mogul’s climb. He sold one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million, he has his lucrative Diageo Ciroc vodka partnership, and he put on his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

Beyoncé made a huge jump from No. 34 last year to this year’s No. 2 ranking with $105 million earned. Forbes attributes her meteoric rise to her Formation World Tour and the release of her visual album, “Lemonade.”

Here are the top 10 celebrity earners:

1. Sean Combs, $130 million

2. Beyoncé Knowles, $105 million

3. J.K. Rowling, $95 million

4. Drake, $94 million

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, $93 million

6. The Weeknd, $92 million

7. Howard Stern, $90 million

8. Coldplay, $88 million

9. James Patterson, $87 million

10. LeBron James, $86 million

For the full list, go to the Forbes website.

A few days before Forbes’ 2017 list dropped, Diddy stopped by the “Jimmy Kimmel Live Show” and talked about his key to looking so young, his new documentary, building an empire, how the hip-hop world has changed, and reveals the most famous person to ever go into the candy room in his house.

Watch the interview below:

