Hill Harper Opens Up About His Adopted Son, Single Fatherhood & New Tupac Movie ‘All Eyez On Me.’ (Video)





Actor and bestselling author Hill Harper stopped by ‘Good Morning America” earlier today and revealed he adopted a son named Pierce 18 months ago, calling the decision “the biggest blessing of my life.”

In an exclusive interview with host Robin Roberts, Harper opened up about what life is like as a single father and why he chose to adopt.

The Harvard Law school alum harper also spoke out about his role in the highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, “All Eyez on Me,” that hit theatres today.

Watch the interview below: