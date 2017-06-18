



Meet Tiffiney Ward, wife of light heavyweight pro boxing champ Andre Ward.

Andre and Tiffiney first met on a trip to Washington state to visit his brother when he was 16. At the time, both were high school juniors, and their relationship quickly blossomed to a sweet romance. The high school sweethearts married in 2003. Andre and Tiffiney have four kids together, three sons and a daughter.

When talking about Tiffiney, Andre says, “We started young & I’m thankful for that. My wife holds me down…you guys have no idea. She’s been with me through it all. She means everything to me. She’s my Rib & I’m looking forward to spending about another 100 years together.”

Just like her husband, Tiffiney has an athletic background…she played basketball and ran track in high school. Tiffiney describes herself as a lover of God and lover of her perfectly imperfect family.

Andre Ward is a two-weight world champion. Since 2016, Ward has held the unified WBA (Undisputed), IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles. Between 2009 and 2015, he held the unified WBA (Super), WBC, Ring, and lineal super middleweight titles.

As an amateur, Ward won a gold medal in the light heavyweight division at the 2004 Olympics and turned professional later that year. Ward started boxing in 1994, and has not lost a bout since he was a 13-year-old amateur in February 1998. Ward is a A devout Christian.

