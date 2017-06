“Power” stars Lela Loren (Angela), Omari Hardwick (Ghost) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) sta down with “Access Hollywood’s” Scott Evans and dished on what fans can expect from Season 4 of their Starz drama.

And, Omari explains the complicated and broken love triangle between Ghost, Tasha and Angela. Plus, Naturi reveals why fans want Tasha and Ghost to work things out. Season 4 of “Power” premieres June 25 at 9PM ET/PT on Starz.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below…