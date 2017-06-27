Russell Westbrook Gives An Emotional Speech Thanking His Wife, Family And Teammates After Winning 2017 NBA MVP Award! (Video)





Last night, Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook had many people grabbing some tissue as he gave an emotional speech thanking his wife Nina, his parents, younger brother and teammates after winning the 2017 NBA NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award.

Before thanking everyone, Westbrook, who beat out NBA stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, for the league’s top honor, asked several of his teammates to come up to the stage with him to share the moment.

Watch the emotional speech below…