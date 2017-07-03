Holy Cow: Steph Curry Signs The Richest Deal In NBA History – A Five-Year, $201 Million Dollar Contract! (Video)

Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
After NBA free agency tipped off this past Saturday, one of the first deals the Golden State Warriors got done was Steph Curry’s enormous contract extension.

Curry agreed to the richest deal in NBA history, a five-year, $201 million deal that will pay him an average of $40.2 million per year, which is the highest average annual value of any contract ever signed by a player in the four big North American sports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski joined SC with SVP to break down the terms of Steph Curry’s historic deal.

