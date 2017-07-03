Not Giving Up: 61-Year-Old Grandpa Still Has Dreams Of Playing In The NBA: “I’m Not Giving Up!” (Video)





Calvin Roberts, a 61-year-old grandpa from Las Vegas, Nevada, chatted with “Good Morning America” about his life-long dream of playing for the NBA.

Also, Roberts showed off some of the basketball skills he hopes will land him an NBA contract.

Roberts said he was drafted as a fourth-round pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 1980, so it would be his ideal scenario to have a shot at playing for them again. Despite never playing professionally for the Spurs in the 1980s, he packed his bags to play professional basketball overseas.

Watch the interview below…