Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
Heartfelt: NFL Star Dak Prescott Opens Up About His Mother Passing Away From Colon Cancer And His Ready Raise Rise Campaign! (Video)
7 Professional Athletes Who Made Millions, But Lost It All (Video)
Pharrell Williams Talks Raising Infant Triplets And New Movie “Despicable Me 3.”
Rapper Drake Brings Sports Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude As His Date To The 2017 NBA Awards Show! (Video)

Not Giving Up: 61-Year-Old Grandpa Still Has Dreams Of Playing In The NBA: “I’m Not Giving Up!” (Video)



Calvin Roberts, a 61-year-old grandpa from Las Vegas, Nevada, chatted with “Good Morning America” about his life-long dream of playing for the NBA.

Also, Roberts showed off some of the basketball skills he hopes will land him an NBA contract.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Roberts said he was drafted as a fourth-round pick for the San Antonio Spurs in 1980, so it would be his ideal scenario to have a shot at playing for them again. Despite never playing professionally for the Spurs in the 1980s, he packed his bags to play professional basketball overseas.

Watch the interview below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

SEE ALSO:

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment