Watch: Dwayne Wade And Gabrielle Union Kick Off The #VacationCrewChallenge While Vacationing In Italy! (Video)





While vacationing somewhere off the coast of Italy, with heavy thunderstorms about to ruin their day, Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union and their crew decided to take matters into their own hands and save the day by kicking off the #VacationCrewChallenge.

Gabrielle Union posted a video with a caption reading:

“When most people get Lemons they make a sour face, we make Lemonade. When people see thunderstorms they hide… we danced in the rain. Life is what you make it… We chose to create the #VictorySlide …You’ve been served #VacationCrewChallenge”

