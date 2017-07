Meet Moziah Bridges, the 15-year-old entrepreneur who’s behind a bow tie empire that just inked a seven-figure deal with the NBA.

The NBA has entered a sponsorship deal with Bridges, giving his company, Mo’s Bows, the right to use NBA logos on their custom-designed bow ties.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

CBS’s David Begnaud met the teen and his mom in Memphis, Tennessee, to see how his fashion sense led to big bucks.



Watch the interview below: