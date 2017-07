Reality TV star and former stripper Blac Chyna visited ABC’s “Good Morning America” earlier today and broke her silence for the first time about her ex Rob Kardashian allegedly leaking explicit pics of her on social media.

Also, Blac Chyna said it was “very hurtful” that none of the Kardashians have reached out to her since the incident.

Watch the interview below…