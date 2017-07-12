Balling: Floyd Mayweather Jr. Laughs At News Reports Saying He Owes The IRS 22.2 Million On 2015 Taxes…..Shows Off $100 Million Check He Has Not Cashed Yet! (Video)

Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
While coming out of retirement and preparing for an upcoming boxing match against MMA star Conor McGregor on August 26th in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather Jr. took out a little time to address all the recent news reports saying he owes the IRS 22.2 million dollars on back taxes for 2015.

During an interview on his private jet with Fighthype.com, Mayweather showed off a 100 million dollar check he has not cashed yet and talked about the IRS situation.

While laughing at the recent reports, Mayweather said:

“Last time I checked, it’s still right there…Ben, it’s still right there…I still got it…just for the record, I still got it…I still got a hundred mill I ain’t even touched…I’m making some noise some type of way.”

Watch the video below:

Also, on Monday, Mayweather took to his social media account and defended himself, saying his “empire is rock solid” and the IRS “just wants to be part of the ‘Money May’ show.”

Floyd posted:

“Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear, especially when it comes to media in this country. While everyone is counting my money and assuming the worst, these are the facts… Uncle Sam, received $26,000,000.00 from me in 2015! What else could they possibly want? I’m sure I would have been notified much sooner if there were any real discrepancies right? Bottom line, everybody just wants to be a part of the “Money May” show, including the IRS! That’s fine, you can crunch numbers all day but in the end, my empire is rock solid and intact! Now Calculate That!”

ALL WE CAN SAY IS WOW!!

