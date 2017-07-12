Former NBA Star Jayson Williams Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Downfall From Fame And How He Rebuilt His Life. (Video)

Ex-NFL Star Clinton Portis Admits He Contemplated Killing One Of His Financial Advisers After Losing Nearly All Of His Multi-Million Dollar Fortune. (Video)
Former NBA star Jason Williams visited the “Wendy Williams Show” and opened about his rise to fame, his unexpected downfall and how he rebuilt his life.

In case you do not know, Jayson Williams is former NBA star who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Nets. Back in 2010, Williams pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in the accidental shooting death of a 55-year-old limousine driver named Costas “Gus” Christofi.

Christofi was accidentally shot and killed while Williams was showing off a shotgun while giving a tour of his 30,000-square-foot home in Alexandria Township, New Jersey. Jason served an 18-month prison sentence and was released in April 2012.

Watch the heartfelt interview below:

