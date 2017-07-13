NFL Rookie Anthony Walker Jr. Buys His Father A Car, Keeping A Personal Promise He Made At Age 10 (Video)





At age 10, Anthony Walker Jr. promised his dad a new car when he received his first NFL paycheck.Well, that promise has come into fruition 11 years later.

After receiving his first paychecks from the Indianapolis Colts, NFL rookie Anthony Walker Jr. made good on that childhood promise and bought his father Anthony Walker Sr. a brand new Lexus ES 350.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Walker Jr., who played three years at Northwestern, was selected in the 5th round of the NFL Draft and signed a rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthony Walker Sr., a football coach in the Miami area, raised Walker Jr. as a single parent, and coached him as well.

Watch the video below…