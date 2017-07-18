Look Inside The Conquest KNIGHT XV – The World’s Most Luxurious Armored Vehicle (Video)





Want to know what’s it like to drive a $700,000 armoured truck?

Well, check out the Conquest Knight XV, the world’s most luxurious armored vehicle.

Conquest Vehicle Inc’s flagship vehicle, the KNIGHT XV defines the future of the ultra-luxurious, handcrafted fully armored SUV. This one-of-a-kind, V10, 6.8-litre, Bio-fuel powered SUV was inspired by military vehicle designs and features security appointments that are unrivaled in today’s SUV marketplace.

The production of the KNIGHT XV is limited to only 100 vehicles.

CBC’s Marivel Taruc decided to take the luxury Conquest Knight XV for a quick spin.

Watch the video below: