Just weeks before his fight with UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26th, 2017, Floyd “Money” Mayweather decided to make a point to all his haters claiming he’s broke and can’t pay the IRS 22.2 million dollars he owes in back taxes.

On Instagram live, Mayweather counted 1 million dollars in cash for a crowd of reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below: