NFL Star Marshawn Lynch Prevents Oakland Soul Food Restaurant From Closing Down By Buying It! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Marshawn Lynch has prevented a local Oakland, California soul food restaurant from the closing down by buying it and keeping it open for his hometown.

In case you did not know, Marshawn Lynch is continuing to pay it forward by doing all he can to invest in his hometown of Oakland, California.

Lynch has his foundation that is centered around helping children in the city, he owns a clothing store in the city that provides employment and now he’s stepped in to save a beloved local restaurant that he has been eating at since he was 9 years old.

Lynch is buying Scend’s Restaurant and Bar, a soul food institution on the Oakland-Emeryville border. Current owner Cassie Nicholson, who still works at the restaurant she opened 50 years ago, is 79 years old and set to retire next month. Initially, that meant the restaurant was going to close, but Lynch has stepped in to make sure it stays open. But she’s OK with handing over her business to Lynch, whom Nicholson recalls as a young boy, when he’d cross the street to buy 25 cent french fries and 75 cent hamburgers from her when Nicholson was catering out of her apartment in Oakland. Lynch will keep the menu, which includes soul food classics like fried catfish, mac and cheese, red beans and rice and cornbread, when he takes over the property in late August.

