



Every since he hit the hollywood scene playing the character Ralph Angel Bordel in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, “Queen Sugar,” actor and model Kofi Siriboe has had the internet and social media buzzing about his good looks and on-screen performance.

Siriboe’s acting career first started when he played a supporting role in the 2008 comedy-drama, “The Longshots.” Also, he appeared in films Prom (2011), Whiplash (2014), and Straight Outta Compton (2015).

On television, he guest-starred on Lincoln Heights and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. From 2014 to 2015, he had a recurring role in the MTV comedy-drama series, “Awkward.” In 2016, Siriboe was cast in a series regular role opposite Rutina Wesley and Dawn-Lyen Gardner in the Oprah Winfrey Network drama series, Queen Sugar produced by Ava DuVernay.

Here’s 5 quick facts below you probably did not know about Kofi Siriboe.

1. Kofie was born on March 2nd, 1994, in Los Angeles, California.

2. Kofi’s full name is Nana-Kofi Siriboe. Kofi’s height is 6’2.

3. His parents were born in Ghana in West Africa.

4. He is the middle child and has two brothers, actors Kwame Boateng and Kwesi Boakye.

5. As a model, he signed with Wilhelmina Models New York and Vision Los Angeles.

Currently, Kofi is co-starring in the romantic comedy film “Girls Trip,” starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish.

In case you are wondering if Kofi has a girlfriend, dating or in a relationship with someone, we are not sure at this time. When asked these questions during several interviews in the past, he stated he was “100% percent single.”