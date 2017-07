All of you college football and NFL fans might want to remember this name in the next few years!!

Meet Jaheim Oatis, a massive 6’4,” 286 pound – 8th Grade football prospect who has already received three scholarship offers from three big time Division 1 colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Jahiem says he received 3 offers from Ole Miss University, Mississippi State University and college football powerhouse Alabama.

Watch the video below: