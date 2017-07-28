Shaquille O’Neal Speaks On His Plan To Own 100 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Stores!! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal is gearing up to become the Krispy Kreme King …revealing he’s working on a plan to own 100 storess in the future.

The NBA legend only owns 1 location at the moment — a store in ATL — but apparently, he's had such good fortune with it that he wants to expand his donut empire in a big way. And he's got the resources to do it. Shaq famously missed a golden opportunity to be an early investor in Starbucks because he wasn't convinced black people drink coffee. He was wrong.



Two weeks ago, Shaq kicked off the #OriginalGlazed Doughnut’s 80th birthday by offering customers a deal when they bought any dozen, they got a second dozen of Original Glazed doughnuts for 80 cents.