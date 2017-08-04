Wait, What? Ray Lewis Sends A Personal Message To Colin Kaepernick: “Keep Your Activism Private!” (Video)





After leaving the set of FS1’s “Undisputed” earlier this week and getting memed and dragged to oblivion on social media, retired NFL star Ray Lewis decided to send Colin Kaepernick a personal message explaining his comments in more detail on what he really meant on the show.

To make a long story short, Ray advised Kaepernick to stay quiet and keep his “activism” private in order to get his job back in the NFL.

Watch the video below:

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to Ray’s video…see below.