Watch: Shannon Sharpe And Ray Lewis Get Into A Heated Debate On Police Brutality Against Blacks And Colin Kaepernick Being Blackballed By The NFL! (Video)
Meet Bozoma Saint John, The Woman Hired To Fix Uber’s $68 Billion Dollar Company Image (Video)
Shaquille O’Neal Speaks On His Plan To Own 100 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Stores!! (Video)
Heartfelt: NBA Star Stephen Curry Surprises Disabled Navy Veteran Tim Birckhead And Family While They Explore Their New Home Built By Home Depot! (Video)
NFL Star Dak Prescott Meets One Of His Biggest Fans! (Video)

Wait, What? Ray Lewis Sends A Personal Message To Colin Kaepernick: “Keep Your Activism Private!” (Video)



After leaving the set of FS1’s “Undisputed” earlier this week and getting memed and dragged to oblivion on social media, retired NFL star Ray Lewis decided to send Colin Kaepernick a personal message explaining his comments in more detail on what he really meant on the show.

To make a long story short, Ray advised Kaepernick to stay quiet and keep his “activism” private in order to get his job back in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:


Really Ray? So you think Kaepernick should be an undercover activist?

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith responded to Ray’s video…see below.

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment