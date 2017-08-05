Holy Smokes: Floyd Mayweather Reveals How Much Money He Will Make From His Upcoming Fight With Conor McGregor! (Video)





Well, it looks like boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. will once again be laughing his way all the way to bank after his upcoming fight with opponent Conor McGregor.

On an episode of HBO’s “All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor Fridays,” Floyd revealed how much he’s anticipated to make from the fight.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Floyd said he will make an upwards of a staggering $300 million for 36 minutes of work. That breaks down to 8 million a minute. That’s insane.

Watch the video below: