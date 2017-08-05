NFL Star Richard Sherman Says Colin Kaepernick’s Blackballing Is About ‘Boy, Stay In Your Place!’ (Video)

He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)
In an interview with USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, NFL star Richard Sherman said the issue with Colin Kaepernick comes down to one thing. “It’s not about football or color. It’s about, ‘Boy, stay in your place.’”

Sherman also said: “Now if you told me this guy threw eight pick-sixes last year and played like a bum, had no talent, that’s one thing. But Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mallett or whoever is playing for the Jets right now — whoever is starting for the Jets is terrible — have jobs.” He also mentioned Kaepernick being better than Blake Bortles and Jared Goff.

“Not a lot of guys are willing to step out there,” he said. “So the guys not speaking up for him are doing him a disservice.”

FS1’s Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless weighed in on Richard Sherman’s comments regarding Kaepernick.

Watch the video below:

