Watch: ESPN’s Michelle Beadle Explains To Marcellus Wiley The Real Reason Colin Kaepernick Is Being Blackballed By NFL Owners…But For Some Odd Reason He Disagrees! (Video)





Are sports talk shows “topics of discussion” starting to become scripted? Why, you ask?

Well, after watching these latest rounds of videos released from sports talk shows…. where white reporters are having to break down and explain to former black NFL players why Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL..is starting make us scratch our heads.

For example, in a video last week, former NFL star Mike Vick said Kaepernick needs to just “cut his hair” to get a job. And just this week, retired NFL star Ray Lewis kept stumbling over his words and trying to ridiculously explain the reasons why he thinks Colin has not landed on a team. Or puppets like ESPN’s Jason Whitlock, who makes a living off of going against and putting down black players just to keep his job by appeasing a certain segment of society who likes to hear these type of negative views.

Are black reporters/analyst starting to participate in this “scripting” to keep their jobs? Or, do they genuinely believe what they are saying?

Let’s just call a spade a spade! Colin Kaepernick is being blackballed because he chose to take a stand against police brutality on black and brown people and the NFL owners (who are a majority of Trump supporters) and a certain segment of people in this country did not like it. In return, the NFL owners have blackballed Kaepernick out the league. The NFL owners think if they hire Kaepernick, they would lose money because these certain type of fans would boycott the team’s games. Well, on the flip side, what about the fans who are going to boycott the team’s games now because they refused to hire a player who took a stand for equal rights for black and brown people who do not have a voice?

Example #3, in the video below, watch ESPN host Michele Beadle explain to retired NFL star Marcellus Wiley why she thinks Colin Kaepernik is being blackballed by the NFL owners. For some odd reason, Marcellus just can’t seem to understand her facts/reasons and still thinks it is because of Colin’s play on the field.

