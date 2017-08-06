He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)
TheBallerLife.com has learned that professional boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom have announced their marriage is over on social media, in which both accuse each other of cheating.

The boxer Khan claimed his wife had an affair with fellow heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

To bring you up to speed, here’s the back story.

Early on Friday morning, pro boxer Amir Khan announced that he and his wife Faryal agreed to split. Shortly after the announcement, Khan claimed that his wife cheated on him with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

Joshua responded denying the allegations by letting Khan know that it wasn’t him, because he like his women BBW, which stands for big beautiful women.

Watch the video below for more details on this drama…

Here’s a video below of Amir Khan speaking on his allegations of his wife cheating on him.

