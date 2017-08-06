She Did It: USA’s Tori Bowie Wins the Women’s 100 Meter Final At The 2017 World Championship! (Watch)

He Did It: Usain Bolt Beaten By Justin Gatlin In 100m Final In 2017 World Championship!!! (Watch)
TheBallerLife.com would like congratulate U.S track sprinter Tori Bowie on winning the women’s 100 meter final…narrowly beating Africa’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou at the 2017 World championship.

Bowie looked in good form during the semi-finals and although Ta Lou got off to the better start she came back superbly to win in a time of 10.85s.

The shock of the night was that Olympic champion Elaine Thompson was nowhere as she started poorly and simply couldn’t recover, ending in fifth.

Thompson was expected to win even if Bowie and fourth-placed Murielle Ahoure were mentioned as potential challengers.

Watch the amazing race below:

