First Look: Oprah’s New Docu-Series ‘Black Love (Watch Video)





Check out this extended look at the first episode of Oprah Winfrey’s docu-series titled “Black Love,” a four-episode series that interviews several black celebrity couples about how they met and how they keep it together.

The couples on the show include celebrities Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict, Flex Alexander and Shanice and Erica Campbell and Warryn Campbell.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Created by married couple and filmmakers Tommy and Codie Oliver, the show will premiere Aug. 29th, 2017.

Watch the preview trailer below: