NBA Star Steph Curry Sells His San Francisco Mansion For 3 Million! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NBA star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have sold their mansion in the San Francisco Bay Area for a cool 3 million dollars.

The Golden State Warriors star and his wife bought the 7,520-square-foot property at 620 Sugarloaf Court in Walnut Creek, California., in November 2015 for $3.2 million and poured $400,000 into renovating it. They originally listed it last October for $3.7 million, then lowered their asking price on the ultra-luxe property to $3.6 million and again to $3.2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The house recently closed escrow for $3 million last week, $200,000 below the asking price and what the Currys paid for it in 2015. The kitchen of the estate is where the Food Network shot Ayesha Curry’s cooking series, “Ayesha’s Homemade.”

It was listed by Andy Read and Ana O’Byrne of Caldecott Properties.