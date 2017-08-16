NFL Hopeful Trains On The Sidewalk Outside The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Facility Trying To Get Team’s Attention For A Tryout!! (Video)





Meet Rob Jones, a NFL hopeful who has been training on the sidewalk outside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice facility in hopes of the grabbing the team’s attention for a tryout.

“If they can’t come find me, I’ll come to their front door so they don’t have to look any harder,” Rob Jones told FOX 13 News.

Jones isn’t part of the training camp but wants to get the attention of the coaching staff so he can show what he can do on the field — which is why he’s doing his own workouts on the sidewalk in front of the facility.

By trade, he’s a personal trainer and trains some of the guys on the practice squad. Jones doesn’t want other guys to try and get him in; he wants to do it all on his own.

Jones feels that he has all the tools necessary to compete in the NFL. Jones was a standout at Delaware University, as well as Armwood High School in Tampa.

Watch the video below: